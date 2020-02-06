The Rally in European Stocks Continues as China Eases U.S. Tariffs

The rally in European stocks continued on Thursday, as China took further steps to cement better trade relations with the U.S. as it grapples with the deadly coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which has registered its best three-day performance since early October, gained 0.24% to 424.63.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose close to 100 points.

China said it would cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports, as it also announced a plan to cut value-added taxes domestically. China reported deaths from the virus have reached 563 and the number of confirmed cases has climbed by nearly 4,000 to 28,018.

Uncertainty also was lifted by the Senate acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, which occurred after European stock markets closed.

In Europe, corporate results generally were better than expected.

Shares in steelmaker ArcelorMittal surged 10.4% in Amsterdam as the steelmaker reported a higher operating profit, lower debt and a better dividend than anticipated. The company said it would pay a 30 cents a share dividend, above Citi estimates of 20 cents a share.

UniCredit shares surged nearly 6% as the Italian bank’s €835 million loss wasn’t as bad as feared and as it said it would consider increasing its capital distribution plan.

