The Race To 5G Just Intensified

$26 billion T-Mobile TMUS and Sprint S deal was finally approved last night, and the markets are overly enthusiastic about this deal. Sprint shares spiked over 70% while T-Mobile shares drove up more than 10%.

The markets expect that T-Mobile’s capable management team will effectively leverage the combined synergies. The combined 5G spectrums of these mobile players will give them a sizable increase in access.

The judge put a few unusual stipulations on the deal’s approval. One required that the combined business have 97% 5G coverage in 3 years. The other required Sprint to sell its prepaid phone businesses to Dish Network (roughly 9 million customers), as well as allowing Dish to use its network for 7-years following the deals closure. This is positive news for Dish as this new revenue driver could offset its cable declines.

TMUS shares have more room to run once this deal is closed, and integration begins to uncover synergies. Check out my full article for more details: T-Mobile and Sprint Deal Approval Shakes The 5G Space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.