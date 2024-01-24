The Quantum Leap: 3 Stocks to Buy for the Age of Quantum Computing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computing stocks emerged as a booming growth sector at the back-end of last year. Over the past six months, the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM), focused on quantum computing, rose by 8%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 7% return, highlighting the sector’s robust market performance. This sector, harnessing decades of research, leverages quantum mechanics to eclipse traditional computing in problem-solving efficiency. Consequently, Future Market Insights predicts that the global quantum computing market will experience remarkable growth, soaring from $784 million in 2023 to a staggering $6.5 billion by 2033.

Moreover, the ripple effect of this technology is vast, enhancing industries across the board, thanks to improved affordability and cloud computing breakthroughs. In this dynamic scenario, a few quantum computing leaders are ready to achieve remarkable investment success. At the quantum forefront, these trailblazers offer revolutionary computing solutions and compelling investment opportunities.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), renowned for its AI innovations, is now making major inroads in quantum computing. Its cuQuantum project, focused on quantum circuit simulations, has achieved breakthroughs in simulating both ideal and noisy qubits. This advancement solidifies Nvidia as a major force in quantum computing, with its Tensor Core GPUs at the forefront of powering advanced quantum simulators and algorithms.

Moreover, a recent press release reveals a third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.02, surpassing estimates by 63 cents, and a revenue surge to $18.12 billion, a 205.6% surge year-over-year, beating projections by $2.01 billion. The company is poised to announce its results for the fourth quarter next month, and 38 analysts have recently bumped its earnings per share (EPS) forecasts.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s collaboration with diverse quantum hardware providers will propel it even further. With its chips and semiconductors integral to the world’s top supercomputers and quantum computing, projections suggest Nvidia could quadruple in value by 2032, marking it as a trailblazer in computing innovation and investment potential.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), a global tech behemoth, continues to make waves across various domains, notably quantum computing. The company’s Quantum AI marks a significant stride, offering an open-source framework for quantum computer programming. Additionally, its Quantum Virtual Machine, which emulates a Google quantum computer, underscores Alphabet’s commitment to innovation in this cutting-edge field. Through its Google Quantum AI team, Alphabet is establishing itself as a key player in the development of superconducting quantum processors and software tools, demonstrating remarkable progress in quantum supremacy.

Financially, Alphabet has outperformed in its sector. With year-over-year revenue growth of 5.32%, it stands at 93% higher than the sector median of 2.76%. While the growth rate might appear modest for a company of Alphabet’s scale, its ability to sustain and achieve significant growth in a saturated market is commendable. This performance has earned Alphabet a Strong Buy rating from TipRanks analysts, with an anticipated 6% upside potential.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is quickly becoming a frontrunner in the quantum computing arena, a move catching many investors’ eyes. Much like its revolutionary impact on software development with .NET, Microsoft is now crafting a comprehensive quantum computing ecosystem through its Q# framework. This initiative is already in motion, attracting thousands of eager developers to explore and create quantum-powered applications using Microsoft’s cutting-edge tools.

On the hardware side, Microsoft embraces a bold strategy, investing heavily in research and development to forge a more stable quantum system. This high-risk, high-reward approach reflects Microsoft’s dedication to being a trailblazer in quantum computing. The company’s commitment to innovation is mirrored in its impressive financial performance. In the first quarter of 2024, Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.99 and revenues of $56.52 billion, a stellar 12.76% increase year-over-year. Considering the potential of quantum computing to enhance AI capabilities exponentially, Microsoft emerges as an incredibly promising long-term investment option.

