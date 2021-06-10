The Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Share Price Has Gained 219%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) which saw its share price drive 219% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 3.0% higher than it was a week ago.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Qualys managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 26% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Qualys has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Qualys' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Qualys shareholders are down 0.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 39%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 26%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Is Qualys cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

