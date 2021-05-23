The Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Share Price Has Gained 166%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 166% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Quaker Chemical became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:KWR Earnings Per Share Growth May 23rd 2021

We know that Quaker Chemical has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Quaker Chemical's TSR for the last 5 years was 179%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Quaker Chemical shareholders gained a total return of 37% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 23% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quaker Chemical better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Quaker Chemical (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

We will like Quaker Chemical better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

