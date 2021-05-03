The Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Share Price Has Soared 308%, Delighting Many Shareholders

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) share price. It's 308% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's down 3.0% in the last seven days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Qorvo achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 220% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 32% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:QRVO Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Qorvo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 32% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Qorvo is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

