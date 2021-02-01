The PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a sad week for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$43.50 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. PulteGroup reported US$11b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.18 beat expectations, being 4.7% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:PHM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering PulteGroup are now predicting revenues of US$13.6b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 18% to US$6.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.90 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$58.07, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic PulteGroup analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$48.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PulteGroup's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that PulteGroup's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect PulteGroup to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PulteGroup's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PulteGroup going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for PulteGroup that you need to be mindful of.

