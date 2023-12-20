The Pull of Personalization for Millennial Investors

Schwab conducted a survey among its ETF-investing clients. Among the takeaways is that Millennial investors are quite partial to ETFs, relative to other generations. 37% of their portfolios are allocated to ETFs. 89% said ETFs were their investment vehicle of choice, while 25% of Millennials plan to increase their exposure to ETFs next year.

Another interesting finding from the survey is that Millennials also have a strong interest in more personalized investment options. 88% said that they are somewhat or very likely to personalize their portfolios. 78% want their investment to align with their personal values. This is much higher than older generations.

The survey also showed substantial interest in direct indexing among Millennials. This isn’t too surprising considering that 65% of Millennials said it’s extremely important to have more control over investments, 61% want greater ability to customize their investments, and 61% want their investment to be managed to optimize taxes.

Currently, 87% of Millennials are familiar with direct indexing, an increase from 80% in last year’s survey. Additionally, 53% of Millennials are extremely interested in learning more about direct indexing, while only 34% of Gen X and 22% of Boomers feel the same way. 69% of ETF investors, not investing with direct indexing, said that they are likely to invest in one next year. For Millennials, 80% feel this way.

