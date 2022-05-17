The Psychedelics Megatrend Is an Inevitable Boom

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m sure you’re tired of hearing about all the negative stuff in the news. So, I’ve decided to break the trend. Instead, on this fine Tuesday morning, I’m going to tell you the story of a remarkable man. And I’ll share how his journey with psychedelics could help you make a lot of money in the stock market.

Meet Our Hero

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. The hero I’m talking about today comes in the form of a man named Jonathan M. Lubecky.

He honorably served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Army from 1995 to 2009. While serving, Lubecky was deployed to active combat zones in Iraq. During the Iraq War, Lubecky’s Balad base was hit approximately 6,000 times with mortars, bombs and rockets.

It was intense…

So intense that when Lubecky returned home, he struggled with PTSD, as so many of our noble veterans unfortunately do.

But don’t worry. This story actually has a happy ending.

Lubecky’s PTSD was particularly bad. He struggled with suicidal thoughts for a long time and couldn’t make them quiet down. He reached a breaking point one day. And Lubecky put a Beretta 9MM gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

But the gun malfunctioned — and Lubecky survived. He took that as a sign that he was meant to live — to keep fighting his PTSD and win. But he was missing the tools to help him do that.

Then he started reading about MDMA on the internet and its unique ability to be “cure” PTSD in some folks.

He was intrigued. One thing led to the next. And Lubecky found himself at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) research center in Santa Cruz, California.

There, he met with professionals and was put on an MDMA-inspired therapy routine for his PTSD.

It worked wonders.

Lubecky found that the mind-altering characteristics of MDMA calmed his PTSD in ways that traditional medicine had not. And it enabled him to feel supported in ways he hadn’t felt since before the Iraq War.

It was Lubecky’s lifesaver.

A New Generation of Lifesaving Medicines for All

As it turns out, Lubecky isn’t the only one whose life was saved by MDMA, LSD, Ketamine, or Magic Mushrooms.

All those drugs belong in a class we call “psychedelics.” And traditionally, they’ve been frowned upon by society. But things weren’t always like that…

Let’s rewind 70 years.

Back in the 1950s, Humphry Osmond led a group of pioneering psychiatrists in California that were actively experimenting with psychedelics. They found that the hallucinogenic drugs had immense therapeutic potential.

But sociopolitical backlash against “hippie culture” in the 1960s halted their research. And in 1970, psychedelics landed on Nixon’s Schedule 1 drug list.

The book was closed on psychedelic research…

Until the 2010s.

When the academics reopened that book, they discovered a world of opportunity and untapped potential.

The Data for Psychedelics Is Compelling

Two recent studies from Johns Hopkins looked into psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms.” They found that it can significantly help with smoking cessation and reducing alcohol dependence.

Another Hopkins study from 2020 examined those with life-threatening cancer diagnoses. It found that psilocybin can relieve anxiety and depression levels four times better than traditional antidepressants.

That finding corroborates a previous NYU study. It found that psilocybin causes a “rapid and sustained” reduction in anxiety and depression levels in cancer patients.

A study from UC Davis found that psychedelic micro-dosing can produce beneficial behavioral effects in patients with mental health disorders.

And just months ago, the Imperial College London published an intriguing study. It found that psilocybin is better and faster at treating depression than Lexapro, a leading antidepressant treatment today.

The list of academic studies goes on and on.

And they are all coming to the same conclusion: Medicines inspired by psychedelics have robust therapeutic potential.

The Legal Landscape Is Changing

Since academic research has come to an indisputable conclusion and mental health awareness is on the rise, laws are shifting. The legal landscape is starting to peel back antiquated laws that were put in place 50 years ago…

Oregon and Washington, D.C. have decriminalized possession of psychedelics. California is on the cusp of legalizing them, as is Canada. The governor of Connecticut just signed legislation to conduct research into the therapeutic potential of psilocybin mushrooms. The Seattle City Council asked the Overdose Emergency and Innovative Recovery Task Force to create more open policies on psychedelics.

Folks, the sands are shifting. And the “Shroom Boom” is coming.

This is fantastic news. It means that Lubecky’s life won’t be the only one saved from PTSD, or depression, or anxiety, or addiction. Countless people can be healed because of the legalization of psychedelic-inspired medicines.

And as a hypergrowth investor, this is great news for you, too.

Investment Opportunities in the Shroom Boom

In creating a superior treatment for mental health disorders, the Shroom Boom will give birth to a multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry.

All those ineffective anti-depression and anxiety drugs in the market today will become antiquated and even extinct by 2030. And the hundreds of billions that patients spend on those drugs each year will shift to far superior psychedelic-inspired treatments.

Of course, the companies that make those drugs will generate huge revenues.

And they’ll be able to turn those revenues into huge profits, too. This isn’t like cannabis, where anyone can grow and sell weed. To sell medicine inspired by psychedelics, you need FDA approval and clinical trial success. The barriers to entry here are huge, meaning massive margin protection and huge profit potential for drug makers.

And the psychedelics megatrend will redefine the mental healthcare industry regardless of the Russia-Ukraine war or inflation. Mental health will always be an issue, and those treatments will always have a huge market.

The Final Word on Psychedelics

The reality is that the emergence of psychedelic-inspired medicines is just a derivative effect of a far larger revolution.

Indeed, this transformation revolves around brand-new technologies that are basically allowing us to manipulate the code of life.

Want to create drought-tolerant trees, pest-resistant crops, better-tasting beer or superior mental health treatments?

These technologies are the keys to doing all of that — and more!

And one, tiny company founded by a group of MIT scientists is making this tech a commercial reality.

If they succeed — and we’re confident they can — this stock could be Wall Street’s biggest winner of the 2020s.

To make money in these choppy markets, knowing about this revolution and the tiny company leading it are vital.

Fortunately, I just put together a presentation all about this. And you can watch it right now.

