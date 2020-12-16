The PSMG ETF: A Multi-Asset Fund that Covers All Your Bases

Multi-asset exposure can help balance portfolios by adding uncorrelated assets, which is quite helpful given a sharp market downturn. Rather than individually seek out multiple asset classes, ETF investors can look to a holistic actively managed strategy through funds like the Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG).

The goal of PSMG is to provide long-term capital appreciation by allocating through a growth investment style that seeks to maximize diversification potential. In essence, PSMG is a "fund of funds," meaning that it invests its assets in the shares of other ETFs as opposed to securities of individual companies.

Per the fund's description, here is a breakdown of its target allocation of total assets:

65%-95% in equity ETFs

5%-35% in fixed income ETFs

15%-35% in underlying ETFs that invest in foreign stocks and bonds as well as American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs)

Invesco Advisers Inc. selects investments based on quantitative and qualitative criteria to strategically allocate across broad asset classes and factors within those classes. By using a filter of both quantitative and qualitative filters, ETF investors can have peace of mind knowing that the fund has quality investments.

PSMG's total expense ratio comes in at 0.36%, which falls below its categorical average of 0.52% according to Yahoo Finance.

Analyzing PSMG Fundamentals

With a rotation from growth to value, PSMG is currently skewed towards that direction, but there's also a nice mix of blended factors and mid-caps. Speaking to the latter, mid-caps offer investors a healthy median of growth and value-fueled investments.

The fund's current factor and market capitalization allocation, as of December 10:

Large-Cap Value 12.05% Large-Cap Blend 15.94% Large-Cap Growth 9.69% Mid-Cap Value 13.71% Mid-Cap Blend 14.06% Mid-Cap Growth 6.51% Small-Cap Value 10.73% Small-Cap Blend 14.00% Small-Cap Growth 3.30%

With most analysts are expecting the economy to bounce back in 2021, the fund doesn't leave out the growth factor. Given its allocation, investors still get the upside of any market swings to the positive with small-cap exposure.

PSMG incorporates strategic funds of existing Invesco products in its top 10 holdings. Rounding out the top three ETFs are the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS), and the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG).

For more news and information, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.

