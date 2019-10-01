The Proven Way To Make $7K From A $10K Investment

It's the most lucrative investing strategy I've ever found. It won't happen overnight, but I'm convinced anyone can earn a significant amount of money with this strategy.

If you're a regular reader, then you know I've shared the details of my Daily Paycheck strategy before.

But allow me to explain just how powerful it can be...

Consider your typical income portfolio. It holds a position in a few dividend payers and maybe a fund or two. You get paid occasional dividends, that's for sure. But because you only hold a few positions that pay quarterly dividends, the income you receive is inconsistent.

That's where my Daily Paycheck strategy is different. The goal is to build a high and steady stream of income. And as I've told you before, my subscribers and I want to build a portfolio that pays a dividend for every day of the year.

We're pretty close... A few days ago, I sent an email to my readers showing them the dividend "paychecks" we can expect to earn in September. All told, we projected 30 payments for a total of $1,563.15. And that total will grow with each passing year thanks to the power of reinvestment...

At the same time, I'm generating yields of 6%, 8.2%, and even 10.9%... at a time when interest rates -- which fuel the yields on most "normal" income investments -- are close to the lowest they've ever been in history.

There's a major caveat, though. And it's one that will cause most investors to never take the first step to start their own Daily Paycheck-style portfolio. Most investors don't have the most important characteristic that allows you to earn the greatest amount of wealth with this strategy -- patience.

Take a $10,000 investment. In a portfolio that earns an average yield of 7%, that amount would earn $700 in dividend income during the year. I wouldn't sneeze at $700, but it's just a fraction of what you could earn if you simply let your portfolio pay you year after year.

The table below shows exactly what I mean. It shows how much you'd earn... if you have patience. As you can see, even modest amounts can generate substantial dividends over time.

Your $10,000 investment would earn a staggering $7,000 in dividends in a decade. And that amount is before any capital gains and ignores any dividend increases.

Action To Take

I want to make something clear... this isn't a "get-rich-quick" scheme. You aren't going to invest a few thousand dollars and be buying expensive sports cars or going on exotic vacations. At least, not yet...

But I think that's part of what makes this style of investing so powerful...

See, if you want to become wealthy in the stock market, it's probably not going to happen overnight. The key is finding stocks that will pay you consistent dividends... and having the patience to let them grow your wealth over the long-term.

Truth be told, there's a lot more to share about my Daily Paycheck strategy. My team and I have been building our portfolio for years, earning tens of thousands in total dividends so far. To learn more about how you can do the same, go here.

