The ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from ProSight Global's three analysts is for revenues of US$813m in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.4% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$914m in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on ProSight Global, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NYSE:PROS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

Additionally, the consensus price target for ProSight Global increased 6.8% to US$15.67, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic ProSight Global analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that ProSight Global is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 3.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.9% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.2% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - ProSight Global is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on ProSight Global after today.

Want to learn more? We have estimates for ProSight Global from its three analysts out until 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.