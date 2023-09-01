The Pros and Cons of Longer Repayment Terms on Business Loans

By Megan B. Shepherd

When financing your business’s growth, choosing the right repayment term significantly impacts your overall financial strategy. Long-term business loans typically offer amounts of up to $5 million and are ideal for making larger business investments. However, you’ll need to weigh the advantages and disadvantages to decide if a longer or shorter repayment term fits your business needs best.

Pros of longer repayment term business loans

Opting for a longer-term business loan offers certain advantages that may suit your business’ needs. Here are three main benefits of choosing a longer repayment term for your business loan.

Lower interest rates compared to short-term loans

Some of the best long-term business loans offer interest rates as low as 6% APR, depending on your creditworthiness, while interest rates for short-term business loans can range from 8% to 36% APR. Having a longer-term business loan means your interest accumulates over a longer period. Because your interest rate is being applied to a larger amount for a longer time, lenders can afford to offer these loans at lower interest rates than shorter-term loans.

Lower monthly payments

One of the most significant benefits of a long-term business loan compared to a shorter-term loan is the reduced monthly payment. By extending the time you have to pay back your loan, typically up to 30 years, you spread the total loan amount over a greater number of months, resulting in more affordable monthly payments. This may be a major advantage for businesses looking to conserve cash flow for other expenses and opportunities.

Larger borrowing amounts

Longer-term loans may offer loan amounts up to $5 million or more, depending on your loan type. If your business financing needs require more than $500,000, you’ll likely need to opt for a longer-term business loan.

Cons of longer repayment term business loans

While your business may benefit from the advantages of longer-term loans, they also come with potential drawbacks to consider before committing to this type of financing. Here are the major cons to weigh:

Higher interest cost overall

While you may have lower monthly payments and a lower interest rate with long-term business loans, you’re likely to pay more overall interest than a short-term business loan. The extended repayment period means the loan accrues interest over a longer duration, leading to a higher overall cost to borrow compared to short-term loans. Carefully assess whether the benefits of lower monthly payments outweigh the higher costs of interest expenses.

Harder to qualify for than short-term loans

Businesses that need larger loan amounts and longer loan terms typically need to meet stricter eligibility requirements than with shorter-term loan options. Most lenders require strong annual revenue, often $100,000 or more, multiple years in business and good personal credit to qualify for long-term business loans. If you’re a startup or have bad credit, you may have a better chance at qualifying for a shorter-term loan.

Often takes longer to fund compared to shorter-term business loans

Depending on the type of long-term loan you get, you may have to wait longer for approval and funding. Banks and credit unions may take weeks or months to fund a long-term business loan, though you often find quicker funding with online lenders. However, if you need funding fast, short-term loans can typically be funded in 72 hours or less.

Bottomline

Longer-term loans can offer your business lower monthly payments on higher loan amounts with less interest. But you’ll pay more in interest in the long run. And if you need quick cash and more flexible eligibility requirements, a shorter-term business loan may fit your needs better.

