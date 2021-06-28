The Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Share Price Has Gained 141%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) share price has soared 141% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 38% in about a quarter. We'll need to follow Progyny for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Progyny grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 46% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PGNY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

A Different Perspective

Progyny shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 141% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 38% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Progyny you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

