The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progressive

The Independent Director, Stuart Burgdoerfer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$91.85 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$102. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 44% of Stuart Burgdoerfer's stake.

Insiders in Progressive didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PGR Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Insiders at Progressive Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Progressive. In total, VP & CFO John Sauerland dumped US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Progressive

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Progressive insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$198m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Progressive Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Progressive shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Progressive is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Progressive. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Progressive (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

