The Progressive Corp. Shares Rise On Upbeat Quarterly Results

October 13, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of insurance company The Progressive Corporation (PGR) are climbing more than 7% Friday morning after reporting improved quarterly results.

The company reported net income of $1.121 billion or $1.89 per share for the third quarter, significantly higher than 124.1 million or $0.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net premium earned increased to $14.894 billion from $12.399 billion last year.

PGR is at $153.99 currently. It has traded in the range of $111.41 - $155.38 in the last 1 year.

