The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week saw the newest second-quarter earnings release from The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$1.66 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$21b came in 3.0% ahead of analyst predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:PG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Procter & Gamble's 18 analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$79.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$5.91, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$79.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.91 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$167, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Procter & Gamble analyst has a price target of US$187 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$118. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Procter & Gamble's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Procter & Gamble's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 3.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Procter & Gamble.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Procter & Gamble going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Procter & Gamble has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

