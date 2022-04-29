The Problem With Income Model Portfolios

You know what sounds nice, consistent diversified income with little risk, but the problem is finding those solutions is difficult if not impossible. Model portfolios have popped up in the last decade to tackle this very problem, but there aren’t great options with diversity. One of the biggest reasons is treasury yields are still drastically lower than in the pre-financial crisis era. Nonetheless, there are pretty consistent income options, but they are riskier than ever because regardless of the model equities, high-yield debt, and emerging market debt are all more correlated than they have been in decades which means these funds fail to diversify. The GFC and the covid pandemic put a focus on macro fundamentals that the Greenspan-put eliminated.

Finsum: Income models can come with their risks, particularly as markets are getting more volatile.

