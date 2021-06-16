The Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Has Soared 557%, Delighting Many Shareholders

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) share price has soared 557% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 43% in about a quarter.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Pro-Dex achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 47% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 46%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:PDEX Earnings Per Share Growth June 16th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Pro-Dex has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Pro-Dex stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Pro-Dex has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 79% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 46% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Pro-Dex (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.