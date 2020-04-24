Markets

The Private Equity Bailout is Coming

(New York)

In a topic that wreaks of moral hazard, private equity firms are increasingly the beneficiaries of government bailout funds. The situation is similar to the Crisis-era bailout of Chrysler, which was owned by Cerberus Capital Management. The Financial Times summed up the situation best, saying “Should they use government money to support companies whose deep-pocketed private equity owners have often thinned out their balance sheets and left the slimmest financial cushion?”, continuing with a quote from a professor at Oxford, “We cannot have a world in which one can borrow to earn more and pay little taxes if things go up and when things go down then the taxpayer comes to the rescue”.

FINSUM: Private equity will probably get more bailout money as this lockdown rolls on, but the Democrats will surely attach a lot of strings to it.

