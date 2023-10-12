The Price Of Stamps May Well Be Going Up—Again. Get Used To It

The price of Forever keeps going up. For the fifth time since 2021, the U.S. Postal Service wants to charge you more for stamps. It is proposing to hike the price of a new first-class Forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents, starting in late January. The cost of sending a postcard would rise from 51 cents to 53 cents.

The USPS raised stamp prices in August 2021, July 2022, January 2023 and then again six months later, in July.

Adjusting postage rates twice a year is part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decade-long profitability plan, which is slated to continue until 2030.

The latest stage, already approved by the governors of the Postal Service and filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission for consideration, would also increase the cost of mailing international postcards or letters. The new price would rise by a nickel to $1.55.

The charge for an additional ounce on a first-class letter would remain at 24 cents. But prices for P.O. box rentals, insurance, certified mail and money orders would climb by about 2%, according to Postal Service spokesperson David P. Coleman.

Why Do Postage Stamp Prices Keep Rising?

The USPS has stated that the price adjustments are needed as “inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt.” The Postal Service lost $1 billion during 2022’s holiday season—October 1 through December 31—typically its most profitable time of year.

In a news release, the USPS said that price increases will give it much-needed revenue to achieve financial stability, adding, “The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”

Consumer Group Says Price Hike Could Push Away Customers

Not everyone agrees that higher prices will be good for the Postal Service’s bottom line. Keep US Posted, a coalition of USPS customers—including consumers, publishers, greeting card companies and nonprofits—suggests that continued price bumps could ultimately put the post office out of business.

Kevin Yoder, executive director of Keep US Posted and a former Republican congressman from Kansas, said in a news release that the postage hikes are “compromising the Postal Service’s ability to deliver for America.”

“Mail volume is currently down nearly 9% year-over-year, after rate hikes took effect in January and July,” Yoder said. “Paper mail business keeps USPS afloat, and with every postage hike, more mail leaves the system forever.”

What Happens Next?

If the price changes are approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission within the next few months, they will take effect on January 21, 2024.

Almost all first-class postage stamps are now Forever stamps, meaning they can be used to mail a letter or card regardless of the price when they were purchased. So you could offset higher postage prices in the future by stocking up on Forever stamps at their current price, before any increases are implemented. The stamps will continue to be valid even after the price of new stamps goes up.

Separately, the USPS has said it will not impose peak-season surcharges on customers during the 2023 holiday season. That means there will be no extra fees for residential area delivery, Saturday delivery or minimum volumes. The agency had previously imposed holiday surcharges each year since 2020.

