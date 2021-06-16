The Price Is Right For Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation's (NASDAQ:NDSN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Nordson hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:NDSN Price Based on Past Earnings June 16th 2021 free report on Nordson

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Nordson would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 10% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 19% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 23% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Nordson's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Nordson maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Nordson that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Nordson, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

