The Price Is Right For Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.6x Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Johnson Controls International could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:JCI Price Based on Past Earnings April 22nd 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Johnson Controls International will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Johnson Controls International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 22%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 17% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 49% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Johnson Controls International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Johnson Controls International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Johnson Controls International that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Johnson Controls International. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

