The Price Is Right For GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.9x GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

GreenTree Hospitality Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:GHG Price Based on Past Earnings April 19th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think GreenTree Hospitality Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is GreenTree Hospitality Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like GreenTree Hospitality Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 41%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 15% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 42% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that GreenTree Hospitality Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of GreenTree Hospitality Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with GreenTree Hospitality Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of GreenTree Hospitality Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

