The Price Is Right For Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company's (NYSE:GPC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 74.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Genuine Parts hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Genuine Parts' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 58% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 58% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 59% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Genuine Parts is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Genuine Parts' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

