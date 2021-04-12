The Price Is Right For Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Even After Diving 26%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 26% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Regardless, last month's decline is barely a blip on the stock's price chart as it has gained a monstrous 594% in the last year.

Even after such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may still consider Daqo New Energy as a stock to avoid entirely with its 38x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Daqo New Energy certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:DQ Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Daqo New Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 333% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 60% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Daqo New Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Daqo New Energy's shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Daqo New Energy maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

