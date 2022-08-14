The President of Specialty Sports Group of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), Christopher Tutton, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Some Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Specialty Sports Group, Christopher Tutton, recently sold a substantial US$831k worth of stock at a price of US$103 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

In fact, the recent sale by Christopher Tutton was the biggest sale of Fox Factory Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$111. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Christopher Tutton's holding.

Fox Factory Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Fox Factory Holding

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Fox Factory Holding insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$6.9m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Insiders haven't bought Fox Factory Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Fox Factory Holding makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Fox Factory Holding (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

