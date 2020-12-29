The President of Siding Business Unit - Residential of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR), John Buckley, Just Sold 36% Of Their Holding

We'd be surprised if Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Siding Business Unit - Residential, John Buckley, recently sold US$127k worth of stock at US$9.75 per share. That sale was 36% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cornerstone Building Brands

The Executive VP Jeffrey Lee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$487k worth of shares at a price of US$4.87 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$9.46. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 510.08k shares worth US$2.1m. But they sold 68.07k shares for US$479k. Overall, Cornerstone Building Brands insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$4.19. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CNR Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Cornerstone Building Brands insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cornerstone Building Brands Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Cornerstone Building Brands stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cornerstone Building Brands and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

