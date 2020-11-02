The President of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX), Gregory Hayes, Just Bought 26% More Shares

Those following along with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Gregory Hayes, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$3.0m on stock at an average price of US$54.82. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 26%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Raytheon Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Gregory Hayes is the biggest insider purchase of Raytheon Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$54.32). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 85.50k shares worth US$4.6m. But they sold 37.74k shares for US$5.8m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Raytheon Technologies shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RTX Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2020

Does Raytheon Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Raytheon Technologies insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Raytheon Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Raytheon Technologies, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Raytheon Technologies. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Raytheon Technologies (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

