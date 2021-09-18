The President of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP), Michael Turner, Just Sold 50% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Turner, the President recently netted about US$20m selling shares at an average price of US$94.36. That diminished their holding by a very significant 50%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Turner is the biggest insider sale of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$90.32. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PNFP Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$187m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Pinnacle Financial Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Pinnacle Financial Partners shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Pinnacle Financial Partners is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

