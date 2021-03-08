The President of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Phillippe Lord, Just Sold 29% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Phillippe Lord, the President recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$84.66. That sale reduced their total holding by 29% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Meritage Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Steven Hilton, sold US$6.3m worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$88.15. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTH Insider Trading Volume March 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Meritage Homes

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Meritage Homes insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Meritage Homes Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Meritage Homes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Meritage Homes makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meritage Homes. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Meritage Homes and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

