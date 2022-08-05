The President of Managed Services of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Jordan Kass, Just Sold 87% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) should probably be aware that the President of Managed Services, Jordan Kass, recently divested US$174k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$110 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 87% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The Chief Commercial Officer, Christopher O'Brien, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$985k worth of shares at a price of US$104 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$108. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 99% of Christopher O'Brien's stake.

Insiders in C.H. Robinson Worldwide didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CHRW Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At C.H. Robinson Worldwide Tell Us?

An insider sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since C.H. Robinson Worldwide is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

