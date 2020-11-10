The President of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), Joseph Dziedzic, Just Bought 6.7% More Shares

Potential Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Joseph Dziedzic, recently bought US$291k worth of stock, paying US$58.12 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Integer Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Joseph Flanagan, for US$452k worth of shares, at about US$85.18 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$65.99). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Joseph Flanagan.

Joseph Dziedzic purchased 8.20k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$60.77. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Integer Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.4% of Integer Holdings shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Integer Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Integer Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Integer Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

