The President of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Theodore Klinck, Just Bought 2.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) should definitely note that the President, Theodore Klinck, recently paid US$28.25 per share to buy US$141k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Highwoods Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Theodore Klinck was the biggest purchase of Highwoods Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$27.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$170k for 6.00k shares. But they sold 650.00 shares for US$20k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Highwoods Properties insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HIW Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Does Highwoods Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Highwoods Properties shares, worth about US$39m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Highwoods Properties Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Highwoods Properties insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Highwoods Properties. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Highwoods Properties (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

