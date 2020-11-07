The President of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF), Bruce Lee, Just Bought 10% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Bruce Lee, the President of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$33.29 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heartland Financial USA

In fact, the recent purchase by Bruce Lee was the biggest purchase of Heartland Financial USA shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$32.52). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Heartland Financial USA insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HTLF Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Insider Ownership of Heartland Financial USA

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Heartland Financial USA Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Heartland Financial USA we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Heartland Financial USA has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

