The President of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), D. Maserang, Just Bought 77% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) President, D. Maserang, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$8.95 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 77%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Farmer Bros

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Carol Waite, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$8.70 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$9.84, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13% of Carol Waite's stake. Carol Waite was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Carol Waite divested 177.93k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$8.08. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FARM Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Does Farmer Bros Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Farmer Bros insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Farmer Bros Tell Us?

The stark truth for Farmer Bros is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Farmer Bros (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

