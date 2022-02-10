The President of Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT), Rohit Gupta, Just Bought 15% More Shares

Potential Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Rohit Gupta, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$21.35 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 15%.

Enact Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Daniel Sheehan bought US$950k worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$22.33), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Enact Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACT Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insider Ownership of Enact Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Enact Holdings insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enact Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Enact Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

