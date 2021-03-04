The President of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Robert Blue, Just Bought 11% More Shares

Those following along with Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Blue, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1m on stock at an average price of US$69.43. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 11%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Blue was the biggest purchase of Dominion Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$68.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Blue.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:D Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dominion Energy insiders own about US$139m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dominion Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Dominion Energy. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dominion Energy (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



