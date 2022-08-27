The President of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), John Martins, Just Bought 8.3% More Shares

Potential Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shareholders may wish to note that the President, John Martins, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$25.24 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Cross Country Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Administrative Officer, Susan Ball, for US$362k worth of shares, at about US$20.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$25.61. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.8% of Susan Ball's holding.

In total, Cross Country Healthcare insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:CCRN Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares, worth about US$54m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cross Country Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Cross Country Healthcare insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cross Country Healthcare. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cross Country Healthcare and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

