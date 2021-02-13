The President of Commercial Banking & Northeast Market President of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), Michael Slocum, Just Sold 58% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Slocum, the President of Commercial Banking & Northeast Market President recently netted about US$2.3m selling shares at an average price of US$115. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 58% of their entire holding.

Capital One Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Slocum was the biggest sale of Capital One Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$118). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 58% of Michael Slocum's stake.

Capital One Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:COF Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Capital One Financial insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$500m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Capital One Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Capital One Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

