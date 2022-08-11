The President of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Andrew Obenshain, Just Sold 32% Of Their Holding

We note that the bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) President, Andrew Obenshain, recently sold US$96k worth of stock for US$4.39 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 32%. This does not instill confidence.

bluebird bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Obenshain was the biggest sale of bluebird bio shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$5.93). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 32%of Andrew Obenshain's holding.

bluebird bio insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BLUE Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

I will like bluebird bio better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of bluebird bio

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, bluebird bio insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.1m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The bluebird bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought bluebird bio stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for bluebird bio (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But note: bluebird bio may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

