The President of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM), Richard Eiswirth, Just Bought 46% More Shares

Potential Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Richard Eiswirth, recently bought US$125k worth of stock, paying US$4.45 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 46%.

Alimera Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Eiswirth was the biggest purchase of Alimera Sciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.70. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$209k for 48.01k shares. But they sold 45.00 shares for US$433. In total, Alimera Sciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ALIM Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Alimera Sciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.9% of Alimera Sciences shares, worth about US$2.3m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Alimera Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Alimera Sciences insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Alimera Sciences is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Of course Alimera Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.