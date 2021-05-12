The President of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS), Stephen Kelley, Just Bought 27% More Shares

Potential Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Stephen Kelley, recently bought US$497k worth of stock, paying US$85.00 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 27%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Energy Industries

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Kelley is the biggest insider purchase of Advanced Energy Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$87.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Stephen Kelley was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AEIS Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Advanced Energy Industries insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Advanced Energy Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Advanced Energy Industries shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Advanced Energy Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

