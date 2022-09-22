The President of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), Thomas Hartnett, Just Bought 11% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) should definitely note that the President, Thomas Hartnett, recently paid US$6.12 per share to buy US$153k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Steven Lightman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$430k worth of shares at a price of US$35.16 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.98. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.00k shares for US$167k. But they sold 13.20k shares for US$463k. In total, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:FLWS Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Does 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders own 49% of the company, worth about US$189m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. For example, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

