The President & Director of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), Ondrej Vlcek, Just Bought 14% More Shares

Those following along with NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Ondrej Vlcek, President & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$10.0m on stock at an average price of US$21.91. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NortonLifeLock

In fact, the recent purchase by Ondrej Vlcek was the biggest purchase of NortonLifeLock shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$21.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ondrej Vlcek.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:NLOK Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of NortonLifeLock

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NortonLifeLock insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 7.8% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NortonLifeLock Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about NortonLifeLock. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NortonLifeLock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for NortonLifeLock (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

