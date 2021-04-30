The Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) share price has soared 128% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 0.1%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 54% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that Precigen didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Precigen saw its revenue grow by 14%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 128%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:PGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Precigen in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Precigen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 128% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Precigen (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

