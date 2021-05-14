The Power of a Great System

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I’m excited to announce that I will be hosting a brand-new event next Wednesday, May 19, called the Accelerated Wealth Summit!

Source: Shutterstock

Many people in our office are already declaring this the “must see” event of the year …

That title originally went to a controversial video I released last year that has already been viewed nearly five million times.

The video, called “Warning from a One Percenter” was a wake-up call to Americans about the wealth gap in this country, and its real causes.

Now, at the Accelerated Wealth Summit, I’m going to do more than explain it — I’m going to tell you about the opportunities it presents.

And Americans have never needed this more than right now.

Just take a look at this chart …

There’s a lot going on in this chart, but the bottom line is that in 1989, the top 10% of Americans owned 67% of the country’s wealth. By 2016, that number had increased to 77%.

Meanwhile, the bottom 50% of Americans that owned a paltry 3% of America’s wealth in 1989, saw their share shrink to 1% by 2016.

Even the middle, 40% saw their share of the wealth shrink from 30% in 1989 to 22% in 2016.

On one hand, America is a place of extraordinary wealth … a place where billionaires travel in private jets and buy $10 million condos with a week’s pay.

The system is working great for these people.

On the other hand, America is a land of extreme poverty and deeply unhappy people.

To these folks, the system is a disaster.

America is the land of “Haves” and “Have Nots.”

Some have absurd abundance.

Some have nothing.

And the rate at which things change in favor of the rich versus the poor is only speeding up, not slowing down.

My InvestorPlace colleagues and I call this phenomenon — the huge and rapidly growing divide caused by technological disruptions — the Techno-Chasm.

Soon, the Techno-Chasm will be so large that those on the wrong side won’t be able to make the jump … and they’ll be stuck on the wrong side for the rest of their lives.

On May 19, I’m going to explain how you can use my system to end up on the right side of the Techno-chasm.

I’ve spent the past 40 years perfecting my quantitative trading system.

This system helped me become a millionaire at 30 … achieve the #1 ranking by the prestigious Hulbert Digest for my 20-year performance … and create a money management firm that at one point managed over $3 billion in assets.

My system has afforded me a life of luxury … including owning homes in both Palm Beach and Reno, a fleet of luxury cars and a trust that’s big enough to take care of my family for generations to come.

Which is why I decided to set out on a different journey.

I decided to attack the wealth gap in America head on … and help as many people as I can end up on the right side of the Techno-chasm.

Which is why, on May 19, during this exclusive Accelerated Wealth Summit, I’m pulling back the curtains …

And revealing the details behind my most profitable strategy to date.

The system that helped me rack up gains like:

A 311% gain on Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) …

A 457% gain on Holly Corp …

A 612% gain on Santarus …

A 751% gain on Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) …

And a 1,125% gain on Hansen Naturals.

Remember, my Accelerated Wealth Summit will be held next Wednesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET. I will be putting it all together then, so make sure to reserve your spot now so you don’t miss out.

I hope to see you there.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

The Editor (Louis Navellier) hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor (Louis Navellier), directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Repligen Corporation (RGEN), Vishop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post The Power of a Great System appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.