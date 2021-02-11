The Poverty-Alleviating Power of Shea Butter: Rahama Wright's Mission of Empowerment

Rahama Wright, Founder & CEO of Shea Yeleen, is creating living-wage jobs for women-owned shea butter cooperatives in Ghana.

Having grown up personally aware of inequalities in the world, Rahama developed an interest in women’s economic empowerment. Making up for her lack of business experience with pure passion and determination, she started Shea Yeleen, a social impact company focused on financial empowerment and ethical sourcing.

We asked Rahama about the most difficult and rewarding moments along her path to building Shea Yeleen—including its inception, scaling struggles, and retail success.

Q: How and why did you start working on your company?

A: Following my Peace Corps service, I made the ambitious decision to launch Shea Yeleen, a social impact company that creates living-wage jobs for women-owned shea butter cooperatives in Ghana. I was in my early 20s with very little business experience, yet I was inspired by the hardworking women who are the backbone of the global shea butter supply chain.

As a first generation Ghanaian American, the lives of women in rural Ghana reflect the life of my mother who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s to give her kids a better future. I grew up in a household where my father, an American, had a master’s degree and my mother had a sixth-grade education. I was acutely aware of the inequalities in the world simply from seeing our family dynamics, and my passion for women’s economic empowerment developed at a young age. As a result of my heritage, I identify deeply with African women and I know how economic opportunities can transform their lives.

Shea Yeleen is dedicated to empowering women through the production, sale, and use of shea butter products

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: Hiring people has been both a challenge and the area in which I’ve made the most mistakes. I’ve failed several times at hiring the right people and it led to stress, wasted capital, missed opportunities, and in one instance, legal issues. I cannot stress enough how important it is to figure out who will be the right fit for early-stage companies. They require people with problem-solving skills, excellent communication skills, and the ability to resolve issues without hand holding.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

That I can take vacation any time I want and work whenever I want to! People underestimate the amount of hours I work and how completely consuming entrepreneurship can be, especially in the very early stages. In recent years, I’ve had to develop healthier work habits and create boundaries so that I can enjoy life and spend time with loved ones.

Rahama’s passion for women’s economic empowerment developed at a young age as a result of her heritage

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: My entrepreneurial journey has spanned bootstrapping to securing venture capital investment, and landing deals with Whole Foods Markets and MGM Resorts International. In 2014, I was appointed to President Obama’s inaugural Council on Doing Business in Africa and I have been reappointed for three terms since then.

However, my proudest moment was when two shea butter producers from Ghana traveled with me to visit 26 Whole Foods Markets in the North Atlantic region. I rented a car and we drove from New York to hit stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine. It was a four-week road trip and an opportunity for Gladys and Joana to experience the market end of the supply chain. I was excited to show them how valuable their work is within the global shea butter supply chain. Women shea butter producers very rarely have visibility and access to the market end of the supply chain. I believe that transforming lives and empowering people includes sharing knowledge and access to information so that they can make the best decisions for themselves. This life-changing trip trickled back to the cooperative members that both women lead. It established a level of trust and transparency that is the foundation of the Shea Yeleen business model.

Rahama and two shea butter producers, Gladys and Joana, traveled to experience Shea Yaleen’s supply chain

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

Sis, it’s going to take a lot longer than you expect. But stick with it and surround yourself with the right people. Your faith and trust in God will guide you through, so never give up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.