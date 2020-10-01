The Potential Problem of Palantir's (PLTR) Perceived Personality

Looking back, it is kind of cute to remember more innocent times, like when Mitt Romney’s statement that "Corporations are people too, my friend" on the campaign trail was considered controversial. Romney didn’t lie or cheat or get caught up in some elaborate foreign investment controversy. He didn’t bully an opponent relentlessly or ramble on when asked a direct question. All he did was to simply state a truth, but in a way that some saw as condescending. The fact is, corporations really are people from a legal perspective, but their personhood frequently goes beyond their legal status. Corporations often have personalities, at least in our perception of them.

Palantir (PLTR), the data company that went public yesterday by way of a private listing certainly does, and it is a personality that seems to fit the times in which we live.

Palantir is, to many people’s minds, a bit scary. It is controversial, divisive even. It is brash, argumentative, and unapologetic. And, most of all, just like a lot of people and maybe even the economy itself these days, it is largely dependent on the government for money.

The last of those things is both its strength and its weakness. The strength comes from the fact that the government has an almost endless supply of money, and frequently spends in a way that acknowledges that fact. An entity that can borrow $28 trillion and not have to worry about paying it back, and that can, if push comes to shove, simply print more money to pay you is always going to be a good source of income. As I have said in the past, if you doubt that, take a drive around the area surrounding D.C. someday and look at the names on the massive, expensive office buildings that dominate the area.

The weakness, however, is that being dependent upon the government makes you subject to the whims of politicians and the political process. Palantir CEO and co-founder Alex Karp’s combative defense of providing data analysis for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), for example, fits the current power balance in Washington. But if that balance changes, it could easily come back to haunt him. Similarly, attacking Silicon Valley and big tech for international business ties fits an “America First” political environment, but if the U.S. returns to cooperation rather than confrontation with trading partners, you risk being left out in the cold.

For investors, though, does any of that matter, or should it?

Palantir grew its revenue by around 50% last year, which, given that they have been around for seventeen years, is pretty impressive. They have a business model that should produce much better margins than regular consulting firms. They still have a lot of government business, but sales to large corporations now account for over half their revenue. Karp and other decision-makers at the firm, such as Peter Thiel, have a record of success. So, does it matter if they are a child of their time? After all, to adapt a phrase used in golf, the stock market doesn’t ask how you make money, it asks you only how much.

I get all of that and, as anyone who has read Market Musings regularly over the last eight years can tell you, I can be as cynical as the next person when it comes to making money. However, this time is different.

Despite all the good trends listed above, I won’t be in a hurry to buy PLTR. I can fully understand Karp’s arguments, that criticizing a company for helping the U.S. government rather than those of other countries makes no sense, and that their prime role as a corporation is to make money, regardless of some people’s qualms about their customers.

In an ideal world, all of that would be true, and these would be the only factors when considering PLTR as an investment, but if you think we live in an ideal world, you haven’t been paying attention. Instead, we live in a time of extreme partisanship, where it often seems that hurting those identified with the other side is far more important than quaint, old-fashioned notions of fairness, impartiality or the common good. Whether justified or not, Palantir the "person" is perceived as having taken sides in that battle. The company is seen by many as being representative of what they believe America has become. If the polls are right, that could be a problem come January of next year.

