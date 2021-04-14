The Positive Message From This Morning's Bank Earnings

The big banks tend to release their results early in the earnings season, making it always tempting to read a lot into them. Banks, after all, are the central players in a capitalist economy, so their fortunes should be indicative of something. But bank earnings are complicated and, if the top and bottom lines are taken as indicators of what is to come through the remainder of earnings season, often misleading. To get a sense of what's to come, you have to dig a bit deeper into the numbers, and when you do that with the results so far from this morning, there is an interesting message.

Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) all reported their Q1 2021 earnings. The stocks all reacted differently to their respective results, which in some ways is encouraging because it suggests that performance depended more on good old-fashioned concepts like efficiency and execution, rather than on systemic or sector factors. However, there was a theme that emerged. Of course, three hardly comprises a sample size, but since these earnings represent half of the big, national banks, we can make an allowance here. There was one clear divide within that small group.

The best performer by far was Goldman, and that seems to be because they are an investment bank. They make their money on Wall Street, with limited exposure to Main Street. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, which do much more business with consumers and small businesses, disappointed, in guidance if not in actual Q1 results. But before you rush out and sell everything Main Street-related to buy financials, you should consider some of the details from those earnings.

WFC beat expectations on the top and bottom line, but their somewhat gloomy outlook caused the stock to drop initially. Low interest rates will continue to weigh on firms like them that depend more on traditional banking business, but they and JP Morgan also pointed to another issue that has implications for stocks in general.

They said that loan demand was low. That could be for one of two reasons, one good and one bad. The good reason is that it could be that companies are doing well and are flush with cash, so they have no need to borrow, even at low rates. On the other hand, it might mean that businesses aren’t investing in growth because they are still uncertain about the future. Fortunately, there was another clue that told us which of those it was.

A large part of the overperformance from JP Morgan and Wells Fargo in particular came from the release of loan loss reserves, $5.2 billion for JPM and $1.02 billion for WFC. They could only do that if defaults were significantly lower than expected in the quarter, and if they believe that trend will continue. In other words, while those credits may look like only a temporary boost to profits, they actually indicate strong, profitable corporations and potentially better quality business ahead for the banks.

It would be all too easy to see the disparity between Goldman, flush with income from trading and investment banking, and the other two that gave cautious outlooks for their traditional banking operations, as a bad sign. On the surface, it reinforces the argument that Wall Street is in a bubble which has nothing to do with the real world, where people and businesses are struggling. Dig a little deeper, however, and there is a positive message. Corporations have bounced back quickly from a major shock and are healthy again.

Coming into earnings this month, expectations were high. The P/Es of the S&P 500 were way above their historical averages, something that could really only be justified by strong results. What we heard from the banks this morning makes that outcome seem a bit more likely, and is encouraging for the market overall.

